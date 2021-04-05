COVID-19 Vaccination Compulsory For All Medical and Dental Colleges in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has declared COVID-19 vaccination ‘compulsory’ for all medical and dental colleges and universities across the province.

According to the notification by the KP Higher Education Department, all students, teachers, and administrative staff of all medical and dental colleges in KP are required to get vaccinated in their respective colleges within three weeks.

KP Health Department has requested Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to provide Coronavirus vaccines free of cost to all medical and dental colleges and universities in the province.

On-campus academic activities in all medical and dental colleges and universities will resume once all students, teachers, and administrative staff get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Educational institutes in different areas of KP were shut down last month after a sharp increase in Coronavirus cases in these areas. Healthcare experts have said that the ongoing third wave of the viral outbreak is rampant in KP, Punjab, and Islamabad.

Education and Health Ministers are set to meet at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday to decide whether to open educational institutions from 11 April or further close them in view of the prevailing Coronavirus situation.

On the other hand, Pakistan recorded 4,323 new cases and 43 deaths from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, pushing the country’s positivity rate to 9.96%.

Meanwhile, the countrywide Coronavirus vaccination campaign is also progressing steadily.

During the last week, 265, 831 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered to frontline healthcare workers and citizens aged 50 or above, taking the number of total doses administered thus far to 936,383.