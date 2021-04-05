Pakistani Girl in Dubai to Represent 2.1 Million Students in California

A Dubai-based Pakistani national has been elected the Vice President of Finance for the Student Senate representing 116 community colleges and 2.1 million students in California, USA.

The 17-year-old girl by the name of Fiza Syed was elected the Vice President after receiving 43 votes from 76 delegates in an online poll for the Student Senate of the California Community Colleges (SSCCC) conducted on 28 March.

Fiza, a freshman at the De Anza College in Cupertino, was ecstatic with the poll’s outcome and said,

I’m beyond honoured to represent more than 2.1 million students on the statewide level, come up with solutions and implement reforms to increase funding for basic needs.

She revealed that she had launched an online campaign by creating the Instagram page @fizaforVP where she had shared her election manifesto and interacted with all the delegates online.

Fiza, who is also an alumnus of St. Mary’s Catholic School and the Hi-Fliers Academic Institute Dubai, explained her passion to contest the election saying, “I’ve always been passionate about student advocacy and finance. The position is at a perfect intersection of my interests”.

“Being a community college student myself, I’ve come across a lot of people with concerns that are not being heard. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, persistent issues such as housing and food insecurity have only been exacerbated,” she added.