Here’s How Much Car Prices Have Increased Since 2019 Despite Same Dollar Rate [Comparison]

The Pakistani rupee has been performing quite well against the US dollar as of late, with the value of the dollar now being the lowest its ever been in the past two years. This should imply that the current decrease in the price of the dollar should be reflected in the car industry as well.

Today, the price of the US dollar reached Rs.153, which is important because the dollar cost almost the same back in June of 2019, back when the cars were significantly cheaper.

ALSO READ

Most Affordable Sedan: Proton Launches Saga in Pakistan

Since the recovery of the value of the rupee began back in August of 2020, several automakers had been increasing prices after every few months instead of reverting the prices to what they were in 2019.

To highlight the price difference of cars between the two periods whereby the value of USD was PKR 153, here’s a comprehensive list of popular cars of Pakistan and their prices in June of 2019 and April of 2021.

Following is the price difference between the cars in the aforementioned months:

Vehicles Price June 2019 (PKR) Price April 2021 (PKR) Price Increase (PKR) Honda Atlas Cars Honda Civic Turbo RS 3,799,000 4,699,000 900,000 Honda Civic 1.8 3,199,000 3,729,000 530,000 Honda Civic 1.8 Oriel 3,399,000 3,979,000 580,000 Honda City 1.3 MT 1,919,000 2,449,000 530,000 Honda City 1.3 AT 2,059,000 2,639,000 580,000 Honda City 1.5 MT 1,979,000 2,529,000 550,000 Honda City 1.5 AT 2,119,000 2,699,000 580,000 Honda City Aspire 1.5 MT 2,134,000 2,699,000 565,000 Honda City Aspire 1.5 AT 2,274,000 2,859,000 585,000 Honda BR-V MT 2,284,000 3,159,000 875,000 Honda BR-V CVT 2,284,000 3,319,000 875,000 Honda BR-V S CVT 2,569,000 3,479,000 910,000 Al Haj FAW Motors FAW V2 1,289,000 1,609,000 320,000 FAW X-PV Standard 1,034,000 1,244,000 210,000 FAW X-PV Dual AC 1,094,000 1,304,000 210,000 FAW X-PV Power Edition 1,134,000 1,344,000 210,000 United Cars United Bravo 895,000 1,099,000 204,000 Changan Pakistan Changan Karvaan 1,119,000 1,490,000 371,000 Toyota Indus Motor Company Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 AT 3,069,000 3,369,000 300,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 MT 3,069,000 3,549,000 480,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 CVT 3,205,000 3,699,000 494,000 Altis Grande 1.8 CVT SR 3,409,000 3,979,000 570,000 Toyota Fortuner 2.7 VVT-i 7,299,000 8,399,000 1,100,000 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma4 7,819,000 9,149,000 1,330,000 Toyota Hilux Revo G MT 5,009,000 6,342,000 1,333,000 Toyota Hilux Revo G AT 5,239,000 6,664,000 1,425,000 Toyota Hilux Revo V AT 5,559,000 7,041,000 1,482,000 Pak Suzuki Motor Company Suzuki Wagon R VXR 1,264,000 1,640,000 376,000 Suzuki Wagon R VXL 1,344,000 1,730,000 386,000 Suzuki Cultus VXR 1,440,000 1,780,000 340,000 Suzuki Cultus VXL 1,551,000 1,970,000 419,000 Suzuki Cultus AGS 1,668,000 2,130,000 462,000 Suzuki Swift DLX MT 1,585,000 2,030,000 445,000 Suzuki Swift DLX AT 1,721,000 2,210,000 489,000 Suzuki APV 3,140,000 4,575,000 1,435,000 Suzuki Vitara GLX AT 4,090,000 6,500,000 2,410,000

As per the aforementioned figures, the average price increase over the course of the past two years has been Rs. 6 lac. The lowest increase has been in the price of the United Bravo, which is Rs. 204,000, whereas the highest increase has been in that of the Suzuki Vitara, which is Rs. 2.41 million.

ALSO READ

These Are the 5 Best Used Cars You Can Buy for Under Rs. 15 Lac

The automakers are always looking for an opportunity to increase the prices of the vehicles upon the slightest fluctuation in the value of the dollar. However, they have all been silent despite a significant decline in the value of the dollar.

Now is the time for the authorities to seek an explanation from the automakers and have them regulate the prices in a favorable and orderly manner going forward.

Via: carspiritpk.com