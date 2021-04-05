Here’s How Much Car Prices Have Increased Since 2019 Despite Same Dollar Rate [Comparison]

The Pakistani rupee has been performing quite well against the US dollar as of late, with the value of the dollar now being the lowest its ever been in the past two years. This should imply that the current decrease in the price of the dollar should be reflected in the car industry as well.
Today, the price of the US dollar reached Rs.153, which is important because the dollar cost almost the same back in June of 2019, back when the cars were significantly cheaper.
ALSO READ
Most Affordable Sedan: Proton Launches Saga in Pakistan
Since the recovery of the value of the rupee began back in August of 2020, several automakers had been increasing prices after every few months instead of reverting the prices to what they were in 2019.
To highlight the price difference of cars between the two periods whereby the value of USD was PKR 153, here’s a comprehensive list of popular cars of Pakistan and their prices in June of 2019 and April of 2021.
Following is the price difference between the cars in the aforementioned months:
|Vehicles
|Price June 2019 (PKR)
|Price April 2021 (PKR)
|Price Increase (PKR)
|Honda Atlas Cars
|Honda Civic Turbo RS
|3,799,000
|4,699,000
|900,000
|Honda Civic 1.8
|3,199,000
|3,729,000
|530,000
|Honda Civic 1.8 Oriel
|3,399,000
|3,979,000
|580,000
|Honda City 1.3 MT
|1,919,000
|2,449,000
|530,000
|Honda City 1.3 AT
|2,059,000
|2,639,000
|580,000
|Honda City 1.5 MT
|1,979,000
|2,529,000
|550,000
|Honda City 1.5 AT
|2,119,000
|2,699,000
|580,000
|Honda City Aspire 1.5 MT
|2,134,000
|2,699,000
|565,000
|Honda City Aspire 1.5 AT
|2,274,000
|2,859,000
|585,000
|Honda BR-V MT
|2,284,000
|3,159,000
|875,000
|Honda BR-V CVT
|2,284,000
|3,319,000
|875,000
|Honda BR-V S CVT
|2,569,000
|3,479,000
|910,000
|Al Haj FAW Motors
|FAW V2
|1,289,000
|1,609,000
|320,000
|FAW X-PV Standard
|1,034,000
|1,244,000
|210,000
|FAW X-PV Dual AC
|1,094,000
|1,304,000
|210,000
|FAW X-PV Power Edition
|1,134,000
|1,344,000
|210,000
|United Cars
|United Bravo
|895,000
|1,099,000
|204,000
|Changan Pakistan
|Changan Karvaan
|1,119,000
|1,490,000
|371,000
|Toyota Indus Motor Company
|Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 AT
|3,069,000
|3,369,000
|300,000
|Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 MT
|3,069,000
|3,549,000
|480,000
|Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 CVT
|3,205,000
|3,699,000
|494,000
|Altis Grande 1.8 CVT SR
|3,409,000
|3,979,000
|570,000
|Toyota Fortuner 2.7 VVT-i
|7,299,000
|8,399,000
|1,100,000
|Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma4
|7,819,000
|9,149,000
|1,330,000
|Toyota Hilux Revo G MT
|5,009,000
|6,342,000
|1,333,000
|Toyota Hilux Revo G AT
|5,239,000
|6,664,000
|1,425,000
|Toyota Hilux Revo V AT
|5,559,000
|7,041,000
|1,482,000
|Pak Suzuki Motor Company
|Suzuki Wagon R VXR
|1,264,000
|1,640,000
|376,000
|Suzuki Wagon R VXL
|1,344,000
|1,730,000
|386,000
|Suzuki Cultus VXR
|1,440,000
|1,780,000
|340,000
|Suzuki Cultus VXL
|1,551,000
|1,970,000
|419,000
|Suzuki Cultus AGS
|1,668,000
|2,130,000
|462,000
|Suzuki Swift DLX MT
|1,585,000
|2,030,000
|445,000
|Suzuki Swift DLX AT
|1,721,000
|2,210,000
|489,000
|Suzuki APV
|3,140,000
|4,575,000
|1,435,000
|Suzuki Vitara GLX AT
|4,090,000
|6,500,000
|2,410,000
As per the aforementioned figures, the average price increase over the course of the past two years has been Rs. 6 lac. The lowest increase has been in the price of the United Bravo, which is Rs. 204,000, whereas the highest increase has been in that of the Suzuki Vitara, which is Rs. 2.41 million.
ALSO READ
These Are the 5 Best Used Cars You Can Buy for Under Rs. 15 Lac
The automakers are always looking for an opportunity to increase the prices of the vehicles upon the slightest fluctuation in the value of the dollar. However, they have all been silent despite a significant decline in the value of the dollar.
Now is the time for the authorities to seek an explanation from the automakers and have them regulate the prices in a favorable and orderly manner going forward.
Via: carspiritpk.com
Means, this are all amount in profit: and already they have merging 30%*
Where is Auto Minister what they doing ?