Malam Jabba Ski Resort Shuts Down After Controversial Court Order

Activities at the popular ski resort Malam Jabba have been suspended indefinitely owing to court orders that have banned its management from charging entry fees.

The news was highlighted on Twitter by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, who stated that it was “unfortunate to see one of our best resorts close down at the peak of tourism season. This upsets many people’s plans just days away from #Ramzan.. the last thing Pakistan’s booming tourism industry needs right now is disruptiveness”.

Unfortunate to see one of our best resorts close down at the peak of tourism season.

This upsets many people’s plans just days away from #Ramzan.. the last thing Pakistan’s booming tourism industry needs right now is disruptiveness. pic.twitter.com/dC6QIGYgF5 — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) April 3, 2021

ALSO READ

Climate Ministry Approves Special Audit of Billion Tree Tsunami Program

According to the company that oversees the management of the picturesque ski resort, local mafias had been frequenting the area and threatening and swindling on-station company officials to force them to take their business elsewhere.

Note that this company has already invested more than Rs. 300 crore on services like chairlifts, ziplining, and skiing for tourists and locals. It currently has at least 500 workers on its payroll whose jobs are at risk due to the closure.

ALSO READ

Ruet-i-Hilal Committee to Announce Ramadan Moon Sighting: Fawad Chaudhry

The resort had undergone a similar situation when terrorists had wreaked havoc in the area, after which it was reopened in 2014 through investments worth billions. Pakistan’s longest zipline, skiing tracks, and numerous other facilities had been constructed for tourists and the general public at the resort during that period.