NCOC to Decide on School Reopening Tomorrow

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will meet on Tuesday, 6 April to decide whether the educational institutions should be reopened or remain closed amidst an alarming surge in the COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood, had declared on Sunday that the examination situation would also be discussed in the upcoming meeting of the NCOC.

His tweet reads:

Education and Health Ministers will meet at the NCOC Tuesday to decide whether to open or further close educational institutions. The exam situation will also be discussed. Whatever is decided will be a collective decision of the country’s health and education authorities & NCOC.

The educational institutions in the federal capital and certain districts of Punjab have been closed for almost a month as the country continues to battle the third wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the A-Level and AS-Level examinations will be conducted across Pakistan as scheduled, starting from 26 April onward and the O-Level and IGCSE examinations will begin from 10 May onward.