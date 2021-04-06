13-Year Old Kills TMA Employee in Lahore

In a tragic incident that occurred in Lahore, an employee of the Town Municipal Authority (TMA) was crushed to death by a vehicle being driven by a minor in Nawab Town on Sunday.

The police rushed to the scene of the crime near the Valencia roundabout and arrested the 13-year-old driver by the name of Abdullah Tariq.

As per reports, the car had been clocking 120 km/h when it hit 45-year-old Arshad Bhatti who had been a member of the team that had raided a farmhouse on Saturday night.

A case has been registered against the teenager for driving without a license and overspeeding.

The minor is a resident of Punjab University Town on Raiwind Road.