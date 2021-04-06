COVID-19 Situation Gets Out of Control in Punjab

COVID-19 infections are rampant in numerous areas of lower and upper Punjab as the province has reported its highest number of COVID-positive cases and deaths within the last 24 hours.

As per the revised statistics released by the National Command Operations Centre (NCOC), Punjab recorded 2,221 cases within the last 24 hours, which constitutes a shocking 56 percent of the overall cases (3,953) across the country. Additionally, this figure also comprised 88 recorded deaths, out of which 42 were reported in Lahore.

In light of the deteriorating situation, the federal government has revised its decision on the closure of schools, stating that all the academic institutions in the high-risk areas will remain closed until 28 April. Furthermore, the examinations for classes 1 to 8 in such areas have been postponed, and the board examinations for classes 9 to 12 will resume at the end of May.

It was also announced that all the public and private schools for classes 1 to 8 will remain closed until Eid in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Sheikhupura.

The ongoing third wave of the pandemic in Pakistan is expected to peak in April and the situation is likely to worsen because of the people’s flouting of the COVID-19 SOPs.