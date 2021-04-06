Saudi Arabia Allows Vaccinated Individuals to Perform Umrah

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that only the pilgrims and worshippers who are immunized against the coronavirus will be permitted to perform the year-round Umrah pilgrimage starting from Ramadan.

There are three categories of people who will be considered “immunized” and eligible to offer prayers at the Grand Mosque of Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medinah:

Those who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

Those administered a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to travel

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 infection

The vaccination status of each pilgrim will be registered on the kingdom’s COVID-19 app called Tawakkalna. Those who wish to perform Umrah and visit the two Holy Mosques must register on Tawakkalna and the Umrah app Eatmarna, and they will be accommodated according to space and availability in the mosques.

The policy will be implemented in Ramadan for the Umrah pilgrims, but whether it will be extended to the annual Hajj pilgrimage remains to be seen.