Pakistan-South Africa Final ODI Likely to be Stopped Due to Rain

According to South African Weather Service, the 3rd ODI between Pakistan and South Africa is expected to be affected by rain. The weather report suggests rainfall in Centurion on Tuesday, 6 April, and Wednesday, 7 April, which might affect the outcome of the series decider between the two nations.

Currently, the series is level at 1-1, with South Africa bouncing back to win the second ODI at Johannesburg by 17 runs. Pakistan won the first match, which was played at Centurion, by three wickets on the last ball of the match.

Fakhar Zaman is the leading run-scorer in the series, scoring 201 runs in two matches, while South African fast bowler, Anrich Nortje, leads the wicket-taker charts with seven wickets to his name.

Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, was named as man of the match for his match-winning century in the first ODI while Fakhar Zaman was the man of the match in the second ODI for his memorable 193 despite being unable to take Pakistan over the line.

Pakistan will go into the third match as the favorites as South Africa will miss five key players in their starting line-up. Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, and David Miller will not take part in the final ODI, as they have traveled to India to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pakistan, on the other hand, will miss the services of their vice-captain, Shadab Khan, as he was ruled out of the tour with a toe injury.