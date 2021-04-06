WhatsApp Will Let You Transfer Chats Between iPhone and Android Soon

According to a recent report by the WABetainfo, WhatsApp is testing out a new feature that will allow its users to transfer chats between iPhone and Android.

Although the platform has been around for years, it has still not rolled out a feature that would allow consumers to shift from Android to iPhone or vice versa without worrying about losing their chats. There are unofficial methods that require you to use third-party applications to copy your chats, however, it always raises questions regarding security and privacy. Moreover, these applications violate WhatsApp’s Terms of service. Here is a snippet of what the platform has to say about it.

The famous IM application is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to use WhatsApp on multiple devices. The ability to move your chats to iPhone or Android will be a part of this feature. Currently, WhatsApp does not allow any such migration. According to WABetainfo,

When the user tries to link a device having a different operating system to his WhatsApp account, it’s always needed to update to the latest WhatsApp update available on the App Store or TestFlight, in order to avoid any compatibility error with the Android version.

As of now, we cannot say when the feature will become available for everyone since it is still in the beta testing phase.