Karachi University Issues Clarification Over Fake Social Media Accounts

The University of Karachi clarified that it has no WhatsApp groups and only one Facebook page. The clarification came in response to a rise in fake news about the university.

According to a notification issued by the institution,

The University of Karachi’s Official Facebook page is ‘University of Karachi Times – KU Times’ with the link www.facebook.com/kutimes/ managed by the Public Relations Office.

“All other various fake social media page groups including Facebook and WhatsApp being run under the name of the University of Karachi and the University of Karachi Times-KU Times are fake and spreading false material and misleading information related to official notifications,” the statement explained.

The university will also report all these fake pages and groups operating under the name of KU to the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

“The University of Karachi also advises the students, faculty members, administrative staff, and regular visitors to report illegal Facebook pages and groups as well as WhatsApp groups to prevent the spread of baseless, fabricated, false, and misleading information about the campus activities,” it added.