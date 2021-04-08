Lenovo Shows Off Legion 2 Pro Gaming Phone’s Design and Colors

A few days after we saw live images for the Legion 2 Pro, Chinese brand Lenovo has officially confirmed the design and colors for its upcoming gaming phone. The official images posted on Weibo confirm the design we had seen in previous leaks.

These posters confirm that the Legion 2 Pro is launching later today in two different color options. The company has also confirmed the presence of shoulder triggers for a better gaming experience.

Further, the company says that the Legion 2 Pro will come with next-generation architecture 2.0 for better thermals. This allowed Lenovo to equip the phone with a horizontal dual battery system and a cooling system to optimize heat dissipation to ensure sustained performance.

There will also be dual front speakers and a dual X-axis linear motor.

Lenovo has not talked about any of the specifications just yet, but it previously confirmed that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 888, which is a no-brainer at this point. It will have a 6.92-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a 144hz refresh rate. The massive 5,500 mAh battery will have support for 90W super-fast charging.

There will be a built-in cooling fan and a side-mounted selfie pop-up selfie camera just like before. The primary camera setup will include a 64MP main sensor.