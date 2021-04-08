Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Has More Side Effects Than Pfizer

People who receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine experience more side effects than people who get Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed.

According to the study titled “Reactogenicity Following Receipt of mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccines” published recently in the JAMA Network, recipients of Moderna’s vaccine suffered more injection site reactions such as pain or swelling and systematic reactions such as fatigue or chills than the recipients of Pfizer’s vaccine.

ALSO READ

You Can Now Go to Jail For Disrespecting Pakistan Army

Over the course of the study, CDC researchers analyzed the reports of 5 million individuals collected through ‘v-safe,’ a text message-based CDC program designed to track side effects in vaccine recipients. Around 3.6 million responded to the v-first program after receiving the first dose while 1.4 million people responded after the second dose.

After receiving the initial dose, 73% of Moderna’s vaccine recipients suffered injection site reactions in comparison to the 65% of Pfizer’s vaccine recipients while 51% of Moderna’s vaccine recipients experienced systematic reactions against the 48% of Pfizer’s vaccine recipients.

ALSO READ

PIA Passes IATA Safety Audit for Resuming Flights to US And UK

Following the booster dose, 82% of Moderna’s vaccine recipients experienced injection site reactions in comparison to the 69% of Pfizer’s vaccine recipients while 74% of Moderna’s vaccine recipients suffered systematic reactions against the 64% of Pfizer’s vaccine recipients.

The side effects and their frequency were similar to the ones observed during clinical trials of these vaccines. The clinical trials had already provided researchers a comprehensive look at the different side effects people would experience after receiving the vaccines, the study concludes.