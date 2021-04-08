Sony Leads The Smartphone Camera Market With Samsung in Second Place: Report

The smartphone camera sensor market grew by 13% in 2020 to reach a total figure of $15 billion. The image sensor market appears to be soaring even though there was a decrease of 8.8% in smartphone shipments in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Sony continues to be the undisputed leader of this market with a 46% share. The Japanese tech giant has managed to increase its numbers once again as it stood at 44% market share in the first half of 2020, though the company’s dominance is still challenged by Samsung.

The Korean phone maker stood at 29% by the end of 2020, though last year was not kind to it as it had a 32% share at the beginning of 2020. Chinese brand OmniVision has the third spot in the list with a 10% share, which was up by 1% compared to the first half of 2020.

Sony has suffered collateral damage from the US ban on Huawei as the Chinese brand was one of its biggest customers. Huawei’s smartphone shipments fell significantly last year and the split with its sub-brand Honor did not help with the situation. Analysts predict that Sony’s rivals will give it a harder time in the future.

Even though the pandemic has not affected the demand for camera sensors, research firm Strategy Analytics predicts that the global chip shortage could cause issues to the industry.