Another Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Approval for Use in Pakistan

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to another Chinese vaccine named CoronaVac.

CoronaVac becomes the third Chinese and overall fifth COVID-19 vaccine to receive regulatory assent from DRAP. The other two Chinese vaccines have been produced by CanSinoBIO and Sinopharm. Russia’s Sputnik V and Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine have also been approved by DRAP.

ALSO READ

Govt Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Registration for All Citizens After Eid

According to details, CoronaVac is an inactivated virus COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese biopharmaceutical company, Sinovac Biotech. It does not need to be frozen and can be easily transported and refrigerated at 2-8°C.

Phase III clinical trials of CoronaVac are being held in Brazil, Chile, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Turkey.

Clinical trials in Brazil showed 50.4% efficacy in preventing symptomatic infection, 78% efficacy in preventing mild infection, and 100% efficacy in preventing severe infection. Trials in Turkey and Indonesia confirmed the vaccine to be 83.5% and 65.3% effective respectively.

ALSO READ

Local Production of COVID Vaccine May Begin in Six Months: Dr. Yasmin

Results from Chile and the Philippines are still awaited that is why the final report detailing the overall efficacy rate and side effects has not yet been released by Sinovac Biotech.

Many countries in Asia, South America, North America, and Europe have already granted EUA to CoronaVac while it is being manufactured separately in China, Brazil, Indonesia, Egypt, and Malaysia.