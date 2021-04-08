Local Production of COVID Vaccine May Begin in Six Months: Dr. Yasmin

The Punjab government is soon going to purchase one million doses of single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

Punjab Health Minister, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, said this on Wednesday, adding that the purchase will be processed after approval by the cabinet.

Her remarks came after chairing a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review the status of vaccine procurement and preparation.

Dr. Yasmin also noted that the efforts for local production of vaccine are underway and hoped that the local preparation of the vaccine would be possible between six and ten months.

“The Punjab government is utilizing all-out resources to control the pandemic,” she said, inviting stakeholders to play an active role in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Rashid said a technical advisory group had been constituted under Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Special Secretary, Babar Aman, to buy coronavirus vaccines. The group will share its recommendations within two days.

Dr. Yasmin said that the vaccination process of elderly citizens was going smooth under a defined strategy.

She called on the public to cooperate with the government by implementing the COVID SOPs.