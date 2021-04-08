Govt Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Registration for All Citizens After Eid

The Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, has said that the government will begin registrations for COVID-19 vaccination for all citizens after Eid-ul-Fitr.

He announced this during an informal conversation with senior journalists on Thursday, days after the government ordered the single-dose vaccine Cansino from China.

Minister Umar said that the next five to six weeks are critical for the ongoing third wave of the pandemic in Pakistan.

“So far 14,000 people had received vaccination through the private sector, while 1.1 million were inoculated as part of the government campaign,” he stated.

He added that China is Pakistan’s primary source for COVID-19 vaccines, and that the Cansino vaccines will also be available in the country after Eid.

The minister was hopeful that the government will be able to vaccinate more than 125,000 people per day after Eid.

He expressed his concern for the rising number of critical patients, noting that it has grown much higher than it had been during the first wave. He remarked that the situation could only be controlled with strict enforcement of COVID-19 SOPs, and urged the public to cooperate with the government in this regard.

Pakistan has reported 5,329 coronavirus cases and 98 deaths during the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of daily infections so far this year, as well as the highest since 16 June 2020 when 5,090 cases were reported.

The current positivity rate is 10.7 percent.