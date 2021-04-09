Facebook Decides Against Notifying Users Affected By Recent Security Breach

Facebook has responded to the massive data breach that leaked the personal information of half a billion users online. The social network giant has no plans on notifying users whether their data was exposed online, as revealed by a Facebook spokesperson earlier this week.

The leaked dataset of 533 million Facebook users exposed a lot of personal information that you wouldn’t want floating around on the internet. This dataset included people’s full names, locations, birthdays, email addresses, phone numbers, and more. It is disappointing to see that Facebook has no plans on notifying users that were affected by this breach.

The company told Reuters that there are two reasons it is not notifying its users about the data breach. One reason is that the company is not confident as to which users would need to be notified, and the other is that the users will not be able to do anything about their leaked data.

Facebook says that it “believes” the data was scraped back in 2019 through its compact importer, though this method violates the company’s policies.

The social network has said that it “made changes to the contact importer” to stop the scraping, though the company has not yet responded to a request for comment.