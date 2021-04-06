Mark Zuckerberg Uses Signal Because It’s “Safe”

Posted 1 hour ago by Ahsan Gardezi
Facebook owner and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg was among the 533 million Facebook users whose personal information was reportedly leaked on 3rd April.

Although the vulnerability has since been fixed after some standard security checks and upgrades, it turns out that Zuckerberg’s contact details were also leaked in the process.

The Facebook founder is reportedly an avid user of Signal (a messaging app that recently went viral garnering millions of new users) over Zuckerberg’s big data sharing updates to the Facebook ecosystem.

Now, it’s somewhat possible that the Facebook founder was using the app just to get a real feel about how the competition is doing. Regardless of what might be true in this case, the creators of Signal have “hailed” Zuckerberg for using their app.

When asked for a comment regarding the matter, Facebook explained that “this isn’t something we would comment on and have nothing further to add”.

If you’re looking for any takers in this story, note that ever since news about Zuckerberg using Signal went viral, the alleged Signal account has been taken down.

