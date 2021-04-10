Customs Recover Drugs Worth Rs. 80 Million at Port Qasim

Customs officials foiled a major drug smuggling bid worth Rs. 80 million at Port Qasim in Karachi on Friday.

The officials stated that they had acted on a tip and raided a consignment of 30,000 LED bulbs in an America-bound shipment. Their investigation had led to the discovery of ketamine concealed inside the bulbs.

“A later assessment found that it was 52 kg of ketamine and was worth around Rs. 80 million,” they said.

The officials have apprehended a suspect and registered a case against him.

A month ago, Customs officials had caught a smuggler at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, who had traveled from the United States via a private airline. The traveler had smuggled goods worth millions of rupees, including 54 expensive perfumes, 126 cosmetics powders, over 12 lotions, 290 shirts and T-shirts, and other contraband items.