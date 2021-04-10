PCB Asks for Advice From PSL Franchises on Resuming The Tournament

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has still not been able to finalize the schedule for the resumption of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with PCB unsure about a number of factors leading up to the tournament. The dire situation of the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic has been the main factor, but PCB believes that the situation will improve by the month of June.

ALSO READ

Pakistan vs Ireland T20 Series Postponed

PCB has approached the six PSL franchises for their suggestions regarding the schedule, PCB has sought advice on whether to conduct one or two matches in a day, with PSL franchises more inclined towards playing one match in a day due to the hot weather conditions in Karachi. According to PSL franchises, two matches can be played on the weekends, while one match should be conducted during the weekdays.

PSL franchises are also worried about the availability of their foreign players and are unhappy with the PCB as the schedule has not been finalized yet, they believe that the foreign players should be informed about the schedule as soon as possible, otherwise it would be hard to convince them to participate in the league. The busy international fixture list will also have an impact on the availability of the players.

ALSO READ

Javed Afridi Invites Saudi Arabia Cricket Team for a Match With Peshawar Zalmi

PCB has assured the franchises that a final schedule will be released soon and the arrangements will be flawless for the remainder of the tournament. PCB has already hired a foreign company to manage the bio-secure bubble for the remaining matches and is hopeful that the same mistakes that led to the postponement will not be repeated.