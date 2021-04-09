Javed Afridi Invites Saudi Arabia Cricket Team for a Match With Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi, has extended an invitation for a friendly match to the cricket team of Saudi Arabia.

His offer came in response to a tweet from Arab News that said that the news agency has been selected as the official media partner of the Saudi Arabia cricket team. He also sent best wishes to Cricket KSA.

BEST WISHES TO CRICKET KSA. HOW ABOUT PESHAWAR ZALMI VS KSA IN SAUDI ? https://t.co/13FCl6As10 — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) April 4, 2021

Peshawar Zalmi, one of the most sought-after franchises of the Pakistan Super League, won the PSL in 2017.

Later, speaking to Arab News, Afridi said that both countries enjoy cordial ties, and it is not a far-fetched idea for both countries to improve their ties further through cricket diplomacy.

Pakistan, especially my Peshawar Zalmi, will extend any cooperation required by our Saudi brothers.

Afridi was confident that the KSA cricket team would improve leaps and bounds and be among the best very soon. He offered his unwavering support for the development of the Saudi Arab team.

“If Saudi players benefit from the Pakistani expertise, it will be a matter of pride and honor,” Afridi added.

Saudi Arabia, an affiliate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) since 2004, plans to invest in cricket to popularize the sport. The move has been well-received among diplomats from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the UK in particular, as the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) plans to engage the diaspora and communities hailing from the subcontinent.