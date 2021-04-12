Saudi Arabia Announces Decision on Taraweeh Prayers in Two Holy Mosques

King Salman bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia declared on Sunday that the Taraweeh prayers at Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and Masjid al-Nabawi in Medinah are to be reduced from 20 Rak’ahs to just 10 Rak’ahs to reduce the prayer time.

He has also ordered for the nighttime prayers including Isha, Taraweeh, and Qyam to be combined during the holy month of Ramadan, and that this prayer time must not exceed 30 minutes at all the mosques across the kingdom.

These decisions have been made in consideration of the health and safety of the worshippers amidst the pandemic and were declared by the Head of the Presidency for the Affairs of Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais.

Al Sudais stated that the Custodians of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, are “continuously following up on everything that would provide the best services for the pilgrims and worshipers during the unprecedented season”.

“The presidency has equipped its full human and mechanical capabilities to serve pilgrims and worshipers during Ramadan in cooperation with all parties involved in serving the guests of God,” he added.