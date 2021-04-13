Bitcoin Hits Its Highest Ever Price And It’s Only April

There’s a celebration in the crypto streets as Bitcoin has set a new all-time high of $62,685, according to analytics firm CoinGecko. At the time of writing, the price of one BTC sat comfortably at $62,600.

The flagship digital fiat has been on an impressive journey as of late, with its price surging 6 percent in one week. The new All-Time High (ATH) comes only a day after crypto evangelist and investor Coinbase went public yesterday.

A crypto expert working at Quantum Economics, Jason Deanen has suggested,

Bitcoin has been testing the resistance levels for some weeks now, each time bouncing off but immediately coming back undeterred. Today’s all All Time High was therefore all but inevitable as sheer market momentum, investor sentiment and accelerating rate of development act as primary drivers

Besides the world-famous BTC, most digital currencies in the crypto top 20 experienced similar jumps. Ethereum is up 4.91%, Binance 43.65%, and Uniswap 12.04%.

As it usually has been with digital currencies, Bitcoin has yet again entered uncharted territories, prompting traders in the streets to think about what’s next for the BTC. Unsurprisingly though, experts and traders alike mostly expect the flagship digital fiat to climb even higher, perhaps as high as $400,000, with current trends looking as bullish as ever.

Crypto investor and preacher, Antoni Trenchev, has fervently declared, “I have no doubt that this bull run is far from over”. It’s honestly quite hard to disagree with this statement right now, don’t you think?