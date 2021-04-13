Changan is Testing These 2 Luxurious Cars for the Pakistani Market

Changan has been making headlines across social media with photos of a couple of its supposed test mules on the roads of Karachi that went viral instantaneously. One of the vehicles was the UNI-T SUV, while the other one was the F70 pickup truck.

The UNI-T is Changan’s new compact crossover SUV that made its global debut at the end of March 2020. It was meant to make an entrance at the Geneva Motor Show of 2020 but those plans were scrapped due to the pandemic.

For now, the vehicle is available in China with a single-engine option, which is a 1.5-liter supercharged petrol engine that makes 177 hp and 300 Nm of torque. Reports say that a more powerful, 2.0-liter engine option is also on the way in the Chinese market.

The other vehicle was the F70 pickup truck, which is a mid-size pickup truck to rival the likes of Toyota Hilux, MG Extender, and Isuzu D-Max. Furthermore, it has been co-developed by Changan and PSA Groupe and is also sold in Latin America and Saharan Africa as the Peugeot Landtrek.

In the international markets, it is offered with three engine options; a 1.9-liter turbocharged diesel engine that makes 150 hp and 350 nm of torque, a 2.4-liter turbocharged petrol engine that makes 218 hp and 320 nm of torque, and a 2.5-liter turbocharged diesel engine that makes 150 hp and 360 nm of torque. All the engines come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, and the car can also be had with a four-wheel-drive option.

The news of these two new vehicles riding the roads of Pakistan has filled the automotive community with excitement. It also bears mentioning that Changan Pakistan has hinted at the extension of its product line in Pakistan.