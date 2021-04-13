Here’s Why Toyota Corolla Cross Doesn’t Deserve its High Price

The SUV market is all the rage in Pakistan these days with several new players making a significant impact on the auto industry. Seven new SUVs — MG HS and ZS, Hyundai Tucson, Proton X70, DFSK Glory, Kia Sorento, and Toyota Corolla Cross — were debuted over the past few months in Pakistan.

While certain SUVs are selling by the thousands, there is a new one in particular that stands out in more ways than one — the Toyota Corolla Cross — a subcompact crossover SUV with a hybrid powertrain that is intended by the company to be a strong and well-equipped commuter car.

This SUV has been launched in Pakistan as a CBU imported from Thailand and can be had in three trim levels — base trim, smart mid-trim, and premium trim. All the variants have the same powertrain save a few differences in terms of features.

The Corolla Cross is being commended around the world by numerous auto-enthusiasts as a well-equipped car that offers a good value for money, but is that the case in Pakistan? Let us put the Corolla Cross side by side against other popular local SUVs in the market and see if it has what it takes to be a strong contender in the Pakistani car market.

Particulars Kia Sportage Hyundai Tucson MG HS Proton X70 DFSK Glory Toyota Corolla Cross Performance Engine 2.0 liter N/A 2.0 liter N/A 1.5-liter Turbo 1.5-liter Turbo 1.5-liter Turbo | 1.8 liter N/A 1.8-liter Hybrid Power 155 hp 155 hp 160 hp 177 hp 130 hp | 150 hp 168 hp Torque 197 nm 197 nm 250 nm 255 nm 187 nm | 220 nm 305 nm Transmission 6-speed auto 6-speed auto 7-speed auto 7-speed auto 6-speed manual | 6-speed auto e-CVT All-Wheel-Drive Option Yes Yes No Yes No No Suspension Front: McPherson Struts | Rear: Multilink Front: McPherson Struts | Rear: Multilink Front: McPherson Struts | Rear: Multilink Front: McPherson Struts | Rear: Torsion Bar Front: McPherson Struts | Rear: Torsion Bar Front: McPherson Struts | Rear: Torsion Bar ABS Brakes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Fuel Economy (Claimed) 8 – 11 km/liter 8 – 11 km/liter 11 – 14 km/liter 10 – 12 km/liter 8 – 12 km/liter | 8 – 12 km/liter 16 – 18 km/liter Safety and Convenience (Top Trim Level) Immobilizer Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Airbags 2 2 6 6 4 7 Traction Control Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Stability Control Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Backup Camera Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Hill Start Assist Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Cruise Control Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Auto Climate Control Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Panoramic Sunroof Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchor Points Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Warranty 4 Years | 100,000 Kilometers 4 Years | 100,000 Kilometers 4 Years | 100,000 Kilometers 5 Years | 150,000 Kilometers 3 Years | 60,000 Kilometers 2 Years | 50,000 Kilometers Price Range Price Range (PKR) 43.99 lacs – 53.99 lacs 50.99 lacs – 55.99 lacs 54.85 lacs 46.90 lacs – 49.90 lacs 37.50 lacs – 45.49 lacs 76.89 lacs – 83.99 lacs

As can be seen from above, all the SUVs have some strengths and weaknesses performance-wise while their features are more or less the same. However, in terms of price, there is a considerable difference between that of the other SUVs and the Corolla Cross.

The huge price tag of the Corolla Cross leads to the question of whether the hybrid powertrain and the brand name are important enough for buyers to pay the huge premium as compared to its competitors? Other than that, the competitors arguably offer a much better value for money than the Corolla Cross as they are bigger and more practical SUVs.

Additionally, one can even buy a KIA Sorento (7-seater SUV with more power and practicality, apart from a questionable fuel economy) for the same price or less.

Therefore, it is safe to say that the Corolla Cross will only appeal to a very limited niche and that it would be in the best interest of the company to consider offering a CKD version of the SUV in Pakistan at a more reasonable price tag.