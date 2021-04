Here are the Best Iftar and Sehri Deals This Ramadan

Social distancing, wearing masks, staying at home and activities of the sort have essentially become the new norm for everyone in Pakistan, and for good reason.

Looks like we’re all going to spend this year’s Ramazan at the comfort of our homes, since indoor/outdoor dining is banned, and street vendors can only sell iftar/sehri platters through food deliveries.

Following government directives pertaining to COVID-19 SOPs and related protocols, you can get your food delivered to your homes from the following eateries.

Best Deals In Islamabad

Pizza Hut

KFC

McDonald’s

14th Street Pizza

Burger King

Dunkin Donuts

Dominos Pizza

Burger Lab

Pizza Max

Broadway Pizza

Karamel

Chaaye Khana

Best Deals In Lahore

Pizza Hut

KFC

McDonald’s

14th Street Pizza

Kababjees Bakers

California Pizza

Burger King

Dunkin Donuts

Dominos Pizza

Burger Lab

Pizza Max

Broadway Pizza

Karamel

Haveli Kebab & Grill

LalQila

Cafe Bogie

Chaaye Khana

Burger King

Dunkin Donuts

Dominos Pizza

Burger Lab

Pizza Max

Broadway Pizza

Best Deals In Faisalabad

Pizza Hut

KFC

McDonald’s

Burger King

Dunkin Donuts

Dominos Pizza

Burger Lab

Pizza Max

Broadway Pizza

Best Deals In Hyderabad

Dominos Pizza

Burger Lab

Broadway Pizza

Best Deals In Sialkot

Dominos Pizza

Pizza Max

Chaaye Khana

Best Deals In Karachi

Pizza Hut

KFC

McDonald’s

14th Street Pizza

Kababjees Bakers

Burger O’Clock

California Pizza

Pie In The Sky

Burger King

Dunkin Donuts

Dominos Pizza

Burger Lab

Pizza Point

Pizza Max

Broadway Pizza

Karamel

Berlin Doner & Gyro

Haveli Kebab & Grill

LalQila

Cafe Bogie

Chaaye Khana

Bella Vita

Kaybees

Big Bash

Moos n Clucks

Pranzo

Ala Rahi

Tandoor

Studio7Teas

KBC

Pizza 363

So Gusto

Italiano Pizza

Road House Kitchen

Bon Bistro

Boxer Burger

Krispy2Go

The Sauce Burger Café

Karachi Broast

The Burger Shack

Big Thick Burgerz

Wingitt

Cafe Bistrovia

Kaybee’s Snack Bar

Vintage OTG

Pay Say Pizza

The Flames

CricPizza

Mango Pizza

Pizza One

Best Deals In Gujranwala

Dominos Pizza

Best Deals In Wah Cantt

Pizza Max

Best Deals In Jhelum | Peshawar | Gujrat

Chaaye Khana

Did we miss anything? Hit the comment section to let us know.