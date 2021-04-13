Punjab Announces Vaccination Schedule for Ramadan

Coronavirus vaccination centers in Punjab will administer the COVID-19 vaccine to the public in two shifts during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, the first shift will operate from 10 AM to 4 PM and the second will work from 9 PM to 1 AM.

ALSO READ

Diabetes in Pakistani Teenagers is On The Rise — Experts

The Punjab government has taken this decision in order to facilitate the public by ensuring that the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine remains uninterrupted, the spokesperson added.

The countrywide Coronavirus vaccination campaign under which frontline healthcare workers and citizens aged 50 or above are being inoculated continues to progress at a steady pace.

ALSO READ

PCB Suffers a Major Loss Due to COVID-19

Last week, Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, confirmed that the government will also begin registrations for COVID-19 vaccination for all citizens after Eid-ul-Fitr.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan recorded 4,318 cases and 118 deaths from Coronavirus. Overall, the country has so far reported 729,920 cases and 15,619 deaths from COVID-19.