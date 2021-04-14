Sony Announces Xperia 5 III Flagship and Xperia 10 III Mid-Range Phones

At its Xperia event today, Sony launched three new smartphones, the Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III, and Xperia 10 III. The first two are flagship smartphones touting the Snapdragon 888 processor while the Xperia 10 III is a mid-range device powered by the rather modest Snapdragon 690 SoC.

Design and Display

Xperia 5

The Sony Xperia 5 III is a relatively smaller flagship device designed for consumers who don’t want to compromise on the user experience but want something compact.

In terms of design, it has the typical Xperia aesthetics and looks a lot like the Xperia 1 III. The phone is protected between two Gorilla Glass 6 sheets and is rated IP68 for protection from dust and water. It is available in three colors: Black, Green, and Pink.

The mini flagship phone is built around a 6.1-inch OLED panel with 1080p resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and 21:9 aspect ratio.

Xperia 10

The Sony Xperia 10 III, on the other hand, has a slightly smaller camera bump and is occupied by a 6-inch OLED display on the front. The panel supports HDR 10 and comes with a standard 60 Hz refresh rate, tall 21:9 aspect ratio, 1080p resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. You also get an IP68 water and dust resistance rating and a headphone jack with LDAC and Hi-Res audio support.

Internals and storage

Xperia 5

The Xperia 5 III is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset topped with 8 GB RAM and 128 or 256 GB onboard storage. It has hybrid dual SIM slots and allows expansion of available storage via an SD card slot. In addition to this, the device is equipped with powerful stereo loudspeakers and 240Hz motion blur reduction in supported games. It also has Low gamma raiser that helps in improving visibility in shadows. The company has also improved microphone input with added noise reduction.

Xperia 10

The mid-range Xperia 10 III runs on the Snapdragon 690 5G chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage on top. It is the first mid-range device by Sony that comes with support for 5G connectivity.

The software front for both phones is handled by Android 11.

Cameras

Xperia 5

Sony’s new mini flagship comes with a camera lens that can physically switch between 70mm and 105mm focus. It sports a triple sensor camera setup with a 12 MP 1/2.9-inch main sensor coupled with a 12 MP 1/1.7-inch telephoto sensor coupled and a 12 MP 1/2.6-inch ultra-wide snapper. All sensors use ZEISS lenses with T coating and are backed by software features such as real-time Eye AF, Optical SteadyShot, and 4K recording at 120fps.

The front camera is the 8MP sensor that we saw in the smartphone’s predecessor.

Xperia 10

In terms of camera, the mid-range Xperia device offers a triple sensor camera setup with a 12 MP main camera covered by a 27mm equivalent lens. The primary sensor is complemented by an 8 MP ultrawide snapper and an 8 MP telephoto module with a 54mm equivalent lens. The selfie camera is an 8 MP lone shooter.

Battery and Pricing

Both phones pack a 4500 mAh cell. However, the flagship comes with support for up to 30W fast charging while the mid-ranger offers 18W fast charging. The company promises that the battery won’t need to be replaced for 3 years.

Sony says both phones will be available at the start of this summer with pricing to be confirmed later on.

Specifications

Specifications Sony Xperia 5 III Sony Xperia 10 III CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680) Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 560 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 560 Silver) GPU Adreno 660 Adreno 619 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) Qualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G (8 nm) OS Android 11 Android 11 Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display OLED, 16M colors, 6.1 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, 120 Hz OLED, 16M colors, 6 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio Memory 8 GB/128 GB, 256 GB 6 GB/ 128 GB Camera Primary: 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Primary: 12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP Selfie: 8 MP Selfie: 8 MP Connectivity LTE, USB Type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 LTE, USB Type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 51 Fingerprint scanner Yes (side-mounted) Yes (side-mounted) Battery 4500 mAh (30W charging) 4500 mAh (18W charging)

