COVID-19 Patients to Get Rations for Free in Mansehra

The district administration of Mansehra has initiated the Insaf Sahulat mobile program to deliver essential goods to buyers at subsidized rates free of cost at their doorsteps.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Qasim Ali Khan said,

Around 50 pickup vehicles brought in from different departments would drop the essential goods at subsidized prices at houses of the customers in parts of the district.

Speaking at the inauguration of the program, he announced that the municipal administration, the district food department, and the Utility Stores Corporation will provide the vehicles for the distribution of the goods and that the families of COVID-19 patients will be supplied free of cost rations under this initiative.

“We have been taking all possible measures to provide relief in the prices of all the essential commodities in the month of Ramadan and otherwise,” he added.