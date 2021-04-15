ECP Announces Merit List for the Post of Election Officer

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the result for the posts of Election Officers (BPS-17).

According to details, 405 candidates have been shortlisted from all federating units including GB and AJK for the 59 vacant posts of Election Officers.

207 candidates bearing the domicile of Punjab have been shortlisted against the provincial quota of 29 seats. Out of 207 candidates, 177 are males while 30 are females.

From Sindh, 81 candidates have been shortlisted against the provincial quota of 11 seats.

45 male and 6 female candidates have been shortlisted against 7 seats of Sindh Rural and while 25 male and 5 female candidates have been shortlisted against 4 seats of Sindh Urban.

From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 56 candidates have been shortlisted against the 7 seats of the provincial quota. Out of 56 candidates, 51 are males while 5 are females.

30 candidates have been shortlisted from Balochistan against the 4 seats of the provincial quota. Out of 30 candidates, 24 are males while 6 are females.

11 candidates have been shortlisted against 1 seat of AJK, 10 against 1 seat of GB, and 10 against 2 seats of ex-FATA. Out of the 10 candidates from ex-FATA, 8 are males while 2 are females.

Note that selection on 4 seats of Election Officers will be conducted on pure merit basis.