A Textbook Board Official Wanted A Scarf on Newton’s Head in A Science Book

A publisher had recently submitted a science textbook to the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) for future use in schools.

After the review of the book that contained a picture of Sir Isaac Newton, a comment by the PCTB suggested that the picture “be edited to add a scarf on her head, so as to observe proper purdah”.

Since then, the comment has sparked debate on social media platforms, calling out the academic policymakers for their ignorant comment.

ALSO READ

Pakistani Passport Ranked Among the Worst in the World in Henley Index 2021

An explanation by researcher, Dr. Ayesha Razzaque, that was published in The News read:

Some time back, a publisher submitted a science textbook to the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) for review and approval for use in schools. On one of the pages was a picture of Sir Isaac Newton next to a tree, depicting the scientific legend of the moment an apple fell from the tree that would inspire him to discover the law of gravitation. In that picture Newton was shown wearing a long garment and maybe long hair or a wig, as was fashionable for that era. One of the comments from the PCTB’s review of this book was that the ‘lady’ in the picture be edited to add a scarf on her head, so as to observe proper purdah. True story!

“Punjab has decided to explicitly disallow the teaching of computer studies, art, music, handwriting, drama etc. Their reasoning? “You will overburden children. The SNC prepared by the government is a well-balanced curriculum and enough for children at the primary level.”” — Amber Rahim Shamsi (@AmberRShamsi) April 13, 2021

ALSO READ

Federal Cabinet Approves Budget Strategy for 4.2% GDP Growth in FY22

Following this incident, if you ever see an image of Sir Isaac Newton adorned with a traditional dupatta on the pages of a PTCB-circulated book, you will know whom to thank.