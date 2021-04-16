Rizwan Says He Makes His Money Halal by Giving 100%

Wicket-keeper batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, has said that he makes sure he earns ‘Halal’ money by offering his 100% both on and off the field.

It is because Islam obligates Muslims to ensure they make their money ‘Halal’ by performing their duties in an honest way, noted Rizwan.

While speaking to Wisden, an annual London-based cricket reference book, Rizwan revealed that PCB pays him $114 as a daily allowance whether he features in the playing XI or not. Therefore, he feels the need to work hard and make his earnings ‘Halal.’

Rizwan added that his hard work paid off when PCB honored him by conferring the best Test player award on him.

It was an honor for me to receive the PCB’s best Test player award. My hard work paid off and I was really happy about it.

He noted that he always believed in working hard and leaving the results to Allah, adding that the Almighty has rewarded him for his hard work.

Note that Rizwan was recently named as one of Wisden’s five cricketers of the year, becoming the 18th Pakistani to receive the honor.