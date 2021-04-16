Pakistani Batting Legend Makes An Amazing Prediction About Babar’s Future

Former captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, showered praises on the current captain, Babar Azam, for his exceptional performances on the national team’s tour of South Africa. Inzamam believes Babar should be regarded as the number one batsman in the world as he has been performing at a high level for several years.

ALSO READ

It’s My Dream to Be As Consistent as Viv Richards and Virat Kohli: Babar Azam

Inzamam said that he has never seen a player who performs as consistently as Babar does. He was highly impressed with Babar’s magnificent knock in the third T20I, scoring his first century in the format and chasing down a huge target of 204 with two overs to spare.

“I have never seen a batting display like this before from a Pakistan team. You cannot praise Babar Azam enough. I had said that he was a little bit worried about losing his wicket in the last game due to lack of batting depth in the Pakistan team. But today, he played an effortless inning, which included proper shots and no slogs. It would not be wrong to call him number one batsman,” Inzamam said.

ALSO READ

Babar Azam Finally Opens Up About The Secret Behind His Famous Cover Drive

“The kind of player Babar is, he should not only break Pakistan records, but also the world records. I have never seen any player perform as consistently as Babar Azam,” he added.

Legendary middle-order batsman was also full of praises for the wicket-keeper batsman, Mohammad Rizwan. Inzamam said that Rizwan silenced his critics by performing across formats. People used to criticize Rizwan’s inability to hit big, but he has shown that he can smash it big when required.