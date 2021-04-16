Rupee Finally Puts An End to Losses Against US Dollar and Other Currencies

Pakistan Rupee fell below Rs. 152 exchange rate to the US Dollar in intra-day trading today, according to the financial analytics platform Capital Stake.

With a spot rate of Rs. 151.95 to the USD and a day’s high of Rs. 152.97 to the USD, PKR closed at Rs. 152.81 to the USD at the end of the trading day today (Friday (April 16). This is negligibly up, by 1.5 paisas, from yesterday’s Rs. 152.83 to the USD (April 15).

Against other major currencies as well, PKR posted blanket gains in the interbank currency market today.

PKR posted a gain of 15 paisas against the Euro, 77 paisas against the Pound Sterling (GBP), 17 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD), and 32 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD).

PKR maintained its value against the UAE Dirham (AED) and Saudi Riyal (SAR) with an insignificant gain today. PKR went up by less than a paisa against both these currencies in the international currency market today.