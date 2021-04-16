South Africa and UK Variants Behind the Third Wave COVID-19 Infections: Study

National Institute of Virology (NIV) has claimed that the UK variant of Coronavirus is responsible for 50% of total cases in the ongoing third wave in Pakistan while the South African strain accounts for 25% of total cases in the country.

In this regard, Dr. Iqbal Chaudhary, Professor at International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at Karachi University, has said that the third wave of Coronavirus has intensified in the country due to the presence of the highly contagious UK and South African strains of the disease.

In the backdrop of massive violations of COVID-19 SOPs across the country, the UK and South African variants have the potential to infect a significant proportion of the population in a short time.

Dr. Iqbal warned that the COVID-19 situation may spiral out of control of the healthcare authorities if immediate measures are not taken to strictly enforce the SOPs all over the country.

In a similar development, Infection Control Society of Pakistan (ICSP) has claimed that Brazil, South Africa, and the UK strains of Coronavirus are responsible for a large part of the total COVID-19 cases in Karachi

These strains were imported to Pakistan through unmonitored international flights and lack of quarantine after arrival from the countries where they were already rampant before and during November 2020.