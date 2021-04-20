Age Limit for Single-Dose CanSinoBio Vaccine Reduced Yet Again

District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad has reduced the age limit for receiving CanSinoBIO’s COVID-19 vaccine to 60 years.

This is the second time within a space of few weeks that the age limit for receiving CanSinoBIO’s vaccine in the capital has been changed.

Initially, DHO Islamabad had fixed the age limit for receiving CanSinoBIO’s vaccine at 80 years that was later changed to 70 years.

According to DHO Islamabad, Zaeem Zia, residents of the federal capital can get the single-dose CanSinoBIO vaccine at the Rural Health Center (RHC) Tarlai.

Known as Ad5-nCoV, CanSinoBIO developed the Coronavirus vaccine in collaboration with the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology and tested it in large-scale phase-III clinical trials that were held in five countries, including Pakistan, in which more than 40,000 volunteers participated.

Results of trials were published in February which confirmed that the CanSinoBIO vaccine was 65% effective at preventing symptomatic cases and 91% effective at preventing severe infection.

As for the Pakistani subset, the vaccine offered 75% protection against symptomatic cases and 100% protection against severe infection.