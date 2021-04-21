Pakistan Gets Elected to 3 Major UN Bodies

Pakistan has resoundingly secured elections for three key commissions of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) bodies.

As per Pakistan’s mission to the UN, it has been elected to the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), and the Commission on Population and Development (CPD).

Following the election, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations (UN), Munir Akram, recently tweeted that “Pakistan’s successful election at the #ECOSOC as a member of three different Commissions is a strong vote of trust and confidence by the international community on Pakistan’s role at the United Nations”.

This is the sixth time that Pakistan has secured its membership for the CCPCJ alongside other panel members Qatar, Thailand, India, and Bahrain.

For the CSW, Pakistan secured 50 out of the 53 votes cast, securing its membership alongside China, Iran, Japan, and Lebanon.