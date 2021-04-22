Alert: A Gang in Karachi Steals Items During Iftar

A gang of street criminals who steal valuable items from parked cars around iftar has become active in Karachi.

CCTV footage of one such incident shows a 2-member gang stealing valuable parts from a car parked outside a house in the Defense area.

Both perpetrators can be seen arriving on a motorcycle. After locking on their target, one of the perps locks the main gate of the house from the outside while the other gets to work after smashing the car window with his bare hands.

After securing the expensive items in a large bag, both thieves quickly get on the bike and disappear in no time.

The entire incident occurred within minutes, according to the police, who are looking for both street criminals. What makes the matter even worse is the fact the perps did not even bother to conceal their identities while performing the activity.

Reports of such incidents in Karachi are made public daily and the latest incident serves as proof that law enforcement agencies have failed to rein in the street criminals.