New Normal Empowering Consumers with E-Billing Systems

Electronic billing has been gaining ground for several years around the world, but with the pandemic, it became the best option for businesses and consumers alike. The most common trend that came about in COVID-19, is the acceleration of all digital processes.

A significant majority of businesses including entrepreneurs will continue with electronic billing systems even in the post-pandemic phases, mainly because of the benefits it carries. E-billing system is a very simple process to implement, and it has unique functionality in any sales process.

Above all, reducing physical contact between the sales team and customers in any business setting is just one of the advantages offered by the E-billing system falling under SOPs of COVID-19 safety measures identified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

E-billing systems actually began when companies intended to enter the digital business world by adopting electronic invoicing and electronic tickets as a formula to simplify their administrative processes and offer ease to their customers, but the benefits go much further.

One primary advantage is a quick billing process, for customers and service providers combined. It is not only about offering bills in a shorter period of time, avoiding clusters in times of pandemic, but it also allows them to lighten the entire process of tax obligations and accounting processes.

Lower billing costs is another benefit, where implementing an e-billing system helps any business avoid the costs associated with printing paper invoices, along with eliminating batches of invoices with unnecessary errors faced by the customers.

Businesses that include a lot of billing transactions such as national-level service providers, restaurant/marts chains, or even small warehouses save a lot on expenses associated with handling accounts. E-billing gives them clear assistance when it comes to recording sales volume and keeping the accounting books ready for audit.

Another benefit includes the security aspect of the bills. E-billing is an ideal tool to avoid errors, confusion, and mismanagement in sales both by companies and consumers alike. This is a very important advantage for those who manage their businesses with staff in charge or who have different branches in different parts of the city or the country.

Following this much-needed trend, PTCL, has just recently signed an agreement with National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), to enable and promote its online platform that will allow customers to pay their bills online conveniently and securely through NIFT’s e-Pay digital payment gateway on PTCL’s website. (Source: PTCL Press Release)

This collaboration will assure PTCL customers to make online payments using any bank account in Pakistan for their e-commerce transactions done through the PTCL website, along with other existing digital payment instruments such as debit/credit cards and digital wallets to pay for their online purchases.

As the pandemic continues, PTCL has indeed taken the right step to make sure all their consumers and staff remain safe while conducting transactions with the help of the latest digital billing solutions that are currently operational in the world.