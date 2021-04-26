Made in Pakistan Ventilators Aren’t Useful: Science Minister

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz, has declared that Pakistan’s locally manufactured ventilators are malfunctioning and are just able to perform 4 out of 16 functions.

He stated that Pakistan lacks oxygen and necessary stock for the Coronavirus pandemic, and added that there are problems in emergency activation of the oxygen plant at the Steel Mills but if it is activated, it will be beneficial for the country.

The minister addressed the media after a visit to the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), in which he said that even though the NRTC and private firms are making ventilators, Pakistan’s ventilators fulfill only 4 out of 16 functions.

He also spoke about the worsening coronavirus situation in India, and said that Pakistan will do whatever it can for India’s fight against the virus. “This is a matter of humanity and we have full sympathy with India,” he added.

Minister Faraz also addressed the employment situation in the country and stated that the government’s job is not to provide jobs but to provide environments and opportunities for business.

He said that the government has to take the country forward using local resources.