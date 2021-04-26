Safety and Wellness: Foodpanda and DVAGO Partner to Deliver via Pandago

Pakistan’s leading delivery app, foodpanda, has collaborated with DVAGO to deliver medicines and other pharmaceutical products via pandago, a rider-on-demand service.

A signing ceremony was held in Karachi last week, attended by Raafay Munir, Head of New Verticals foodpanda, Ahsan Akbar, Manager Non-Foods pandago, Momal Naved Partnerships Associate foodpanda, Wasif Khan, CEO DVAGO, M. Waqas Zaib, Head of Operations DVAGO, and Arsala Khan, Senior Marketing Executive DVAGO.

The strategic partnership aims to derive the e-commerce category forward through pandago – a logistics-as-a-service solution that targets businesses, using its community of more than 20,000 riders for delivering medicines and other pharmaceutical items in real time.

Possessing a fleet of more than 20,000 riders, pandago leverages foodpanda’s expertise in Q-commerce, aiming to drastically reduce the delivery time per order to under 30minutes. The improved delivery mechanism allows vendors to focus on growing their business, catering to a larger customer base while ensuring seamless deliveries. With safe and timely deliveries, packages delivered via pandago can also be tracked in real time.

Speaking about the partnership, Muntaqa Peracha, Commercial Director foodpanda, stated, “We are pleased to welcome DVAGO as our strategic partner for pandago. With this partnership, we aim to ensure timely and hassle-free delivery of all essential medical supplies to our customers, especially amidst such challenging times. We are committed to ensuring the well-being of our communities, their health and safety, and this partnership will definitely benefit the end-user.”

He further added that through pandago, customers will get essential medicines dropped at their doorstep in real time.

Commenting on the partnership with foodpanda, M.Waqas Zaib, Head of Operations, quoted, “As the time is going by, we are working day by day to improve our services and one of our top priority is to provide ease to our customers especially to the people living in distant locations like Korangi and Gulshan-e-Maymar. We really hope with a customer-centric mindset shared by both DVAGO and foodpanda we will be able to serve the community in a better way. This aim is to provide quick delivery services to our valuable customers.”

Sharing a common objective to ensure customer safety and wellness and to deliver essential pharmaceutical products, foodpanda and DVAGO foresee a positive development for health care services through this partnership, particularly during the ongoing pandemic.