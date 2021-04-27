Govt Cancels All Scheduled Exams Across Pakistan

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood, has officially ordered postponement of all scheduled and unscheduled examinations across Pakistan until 15th June 2021, following a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

No exams will take place in the country till 15th of June, decides NCOC. A level and AS exams have been cancelled as well. Only exception is given to A2 exam, that will take place under strict SOPs. Federal Minister for Education @Shafqat_Mahmood pic.twitter.com/uoKtqE1kI0 — Ministry of Federal Education/ProfessionalTraining (@EduMinistryPK) April 27, 2021

Furthermore, all O & A level exams have also been cancelled and will take place during the routine October-November cycle. A2 students on the other hand will appear for their exams as scheduled, under strict SOPs.

The government has taken the decision to ensure the safety of both students and staff of public and private schools, colleges, universities, and religious seminaries amid the viral outbreak. This happened when over the weekend, students hyped up their request to the government for postponing the exams, explaining that it was due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

But exams went ahead on Monday, with several videos on social media showing a large number of parents gathered outside exam centres and a large number of children inside examination halls.

The same day, the Federal Minister for Education said that “those not comfortable with the current situation” could switch to the October/November cycle “without any extra charge” and urged parents and students to take advantage of the ever-existent Cambridge’s policy. Today however, Mehmood revoked his decision to allow the conduction of exams, after a special meeting with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).