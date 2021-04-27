Shafqat Mahmood Lashes Out At the Cambridge Exams Issue

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood, took to Twitter recently to discuss the Cambridge International Examinations (CIEs) and the protocols that have been introduced at the examination centers to protect candidates from contracting the coronavirus.

Sending good wishes to the candidates on Twitter, he stated that these “are tough times and difficult decisions have been made keeping the students’ best interest in view”.

Wishing all students taking exams starting from today, the very best. These are tough times and difficult decisions have been made keeping the students best interest in view. British Council is committed to strict implementation of SOPs and we will monitor them closely. Good Luck — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 26, 2021

Minister Mahmood also touched upon the misinformation about the COVID-19 protocols and the condition of the examination centers and lambasted the fake reporting and pictures of the examination halls.

Some nobodies who have jumped into this situation for cheap publicity are going so far as to distribute fake pictures of examination halls. Their attempt to spread confusion has failed and will continue to fail because they are not interested in students but self projection — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 26, 2021

The minister declared in another announcement that the candidates who wish to defer their upcoming CIE examinations in the May/June session can do so by opting for the October/November session with the same fees. He also attached the Cambridge notification regarding the pandemic situation for clarity.

Those students and parents still not comfortable can switch to Oct/Nov cycle without any extra charge. Also please read the attached Cambridge document carefully. It has answers to different scenarios which facilitate students https://t.co/1iqfNcBSCz — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 26, 2021

He further explained that the schools that think that their candidates had been unable to complete their syllabi may apply for exemptions.

“Students can receive a grade when for any reason they miss some exams. Cambridge will give results to all students who have taken at least one component of a subject in the May/June 2021 exam series,” the document added.

A Special Meeting of the NCOC to be Held Today

While discussing compliance with the COVID-19 SOPs outside the examination centers, Minister Shafqat Mahmood mentioned that a special session of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) would be held to ascertain the measures to prevent breaches in the protocols.

Responding to serious calls from candidates and their parents for the concerned authorities to cancel or postpone the examinations due to the worsening pandemic situation, the minister stated that the examinations would be conducted as scheduled with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the NCOC stated on Monday that a maximum of 50 candidates would be seated in each examination room during an examination session.

The governing body further explained in a statement that all the examinations would be conducted as per the directions of the Ministry of Education and that everyone would adhere strictly to the COVID-19 SOPs for their own good.