NCOC Shuts Down All Tourist Activities During Eid Holidays

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation and anticipated increase in the tourist activities on the occasion of Eid, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has issued new SOPs to curb the third wave of Coronavirus.

During NCOC’s meeting on Tuesday, Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, directed concerned authorities to ensure strict compliance with the newly issued guidelines.

Here are all the latest SOPs issued by the NCOC.

All tourist resorts, public parks, hotels, restaurants, and shopping malls in and around tourist spots will remain closed from 8-16 May including the Eid holidays.

Interprovincial and inter-city travel will also remain suspended during the same period and travel nodes leading to tourist sports including Muree, Galiyat, Swat, Kalam, Northern Areas, and sea view and beaches will remain closed as well.

However, local residents of tourist spots will be allowed to travel back during the Eid holidays after strict verification.

Besides, NCOC has also directed relevant authorities to timely formulate and issue SOPs for Itekaf, Shab-e-Qadar, Jumma-tul-Wida, and Eid prayer.