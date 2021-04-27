Irony: KP’s Health Minister Caught Violating COVID-19 SOPs

Sarband Police in Peshawar has lodged an FIR against KP’s Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra, for violating COVID-19 SOPs as the province continues to grapple with the deadly third wave of Coronavirus.

According to details, the Minister on Monday attended an outdoor Iftar dinner in his constituency that was hosted at Hujra Hotel located on Ring Road despite a complete ban on such activities by the provincial government.

ALSO READ

Govt Begins Restoration of Oxygen Plant at Pakistan Steel Mills

In the wake of the third wave of COVID-19, the provincial government had banned outdoor and indoor events to contain the spread of the virus in the province.

In the pictures of the dinner that are making rounds on social media platforms, it can be seen that most of the attendees, including the Health Minister, did not wear face masks and flouted social distancing guidelines during the event.

ALSO READ

HEC to Investigate Information Leak of Medical & Dental Students

While the owner and manager of the hotel have also been named along with the Health Minister in FIR, Sarband Police have sealed Hujra Hotel after the incident came to light.

Note that KP on Monday reported 584 new cases and 22 deaths from Coronavirus, taking the province’s COVID-19 positivity rate to 8.4%.