Official: Master Changan is Testing Self-Driving Cars in Pakistan

The future finally meets the roads of Pakistan. Master Changan Motors is leading Pakistan into the future of mobility by introducing new automotive technologies and testing them on the roads of Pakistan.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne2Jce7LN1o

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/ne2Jce7LN1o?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/ne2Jce7LN1oActual comparison

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne2Jce7LN1o

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/ne2Jce7LN1o?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/ne2Jce7LN1o



Danial Malik – CEO of Master Changan Motors states, “The future is here, it is just not evenly distributed. Changan Pakistan is here to change that by bringing the future to Pakistan and indigenizing autonomous mobility. Changan Auto is the leader in advanced mobility technologies in China, and we see no reason why we cannot introduce them in Pakistan. We aim to catalyze a safer tomorrow by bringing to Pakistan the very best in global autonomous technology.”

ALSO READ

SBP to Launch Roshan Apni Car and Roshan Samaaji Khidmat Under RDA Initiative

“Master Changan’s vision of “Future Forward, Forever,” is the driving force under which we are testing proprietary Artificial Intelligence-based autonomous driving technologies and adapting it to Pakistani roads.”, he added.

As Danial Malik has previously stated in an interview that “we (at Master Changan) believe people don’t buy what you sell, they buy why you sell it – and with Master Changan, we have a very strong why; a why which runs through our people, products, plants, offices, and everything we do”.

As soon as the teasers were released on Changan Pakistan’s Facebook page, Pakistani social media was abuzz with palpable excitement and a clamoring to see such technologically advanced vehicles being potentially introduced to the Pakistani market.

Changan Pakistan is conducting the technology testing on Changan UNI-T. It is the automaker’s first vehicle as part of a new product series called “UNI”, which leverages several futuristic technologies in tandem with a unique, avant-garde design.

ALSO READ

Will Changan Uni T be Successful in Pakistan? [Opinion]

The futuristic UNI-T comes equipped with an AI-chip-based intelligent vehicle system, creating a best-in-class human-machine interactive experience.

The driver can interact with the system through a dual-screen touch interface, intelligent voice activation, and a facial recognition system, enabling a multi-sensory experience that gives everyone sitting in the vehicle the feeling of having entered a futuristic science fiction world.

The spaceship-inspired design of the UNI-T has instantly stunned the people of Pakistan. The front of the UNI-T forms the basic concept around which the silhouette of the entire vehicle evolves.

The trapezoid-cut integrated diamond grill is enhanced by the strongly defined LED lights, split headlamps and flushed door handles perfectly blend into the motion and tension of the body curve. The V-shape tail wing is not only stylish and bold but also guides the airflow, yielding an eye-catching design that combines both aesthetics and functionality.

Changan UNI-T possesses Level 3 autonomous driving capability, which means that in the first iteration, the driver will not need to continually keep his or her eyes on the road.

In later iterations, the driving experience will move onwards to the hands-free and feet-free stage. The vehicle has a fully autonomous driverless self-park technology which is leaving people awestruck while being tested on the roads of Pakistan for the first time ever.