PMC Cancels Admissions in Dozens of Colleges

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has canceled admissions in 36 colleges across the country based on concerns about irregularities and merit violations.

A statement issued by the PMC detailed that admissions have been canceled in 36 medical and dental colleges that had been conducted since 8 March.

ALSO READ

HEC to Investigate Information Leak of Medical & Dental Students

The PMC has issued a warning to nine other medical and dental colleges to take the necessary steps to avoid the cancellation of their admissions. Additionally, the colleges have been instructed to conduct new admissions via fresh advertisements within five days.

ALSO READ

PCB to Hire a Psychologist for Pakistan Team After Zimbabwe Series

According to the details, the PMC has issued rules and regulations for the medical and dental colleges that are involved in admissions to the MBBS and BDS programs. However, it had received complaints about merit issues, the failure to display candidates’ interview marks, enrollments prior to the announcement of the merit lists, and the collection of advance fees.

Consequently, the PMC has canceled admissions in specific colleges and has directed them to conduct new admissions.