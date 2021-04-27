Tecno Camon 17 Launched With 90Hz Display and 5,000 mAh Battery for Cheap

Earlier today, the Transsion-owned smartphone manufacturer Tecno launched its Camon 17 mid-range handset in Kenya. The smartphone boasts a high refresh rate, a large battery, a MediaTek Chipset, and a triple sensor camera setup.

Design and Display

The smartphone comes with a rectangular camera aisle at the back and is built around a 6.6-inch LCD panel with 720p resolution, 267 PPI pixel density, 90Hz refresh rate, 450 nits peak brightness, 90% screen-to-body ratio, and a large punch-hole at the top left corner.

The smartphone will be available in three colors Frost Silver, Deep Sea, Tranquil Green, and is built using plastic. On the back, it also comes with ‘Camon’ branding.

Internals and Storage

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4 GB or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It is equipped with a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Tecno Camon 17 runs HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11. On the connectivity front, the handset supports 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GNSS.

Cameras

The triple sensor camera on the back features a 48 MP Samsung S5KGM1ST03 (GM1) primary sensor, a QVGA GalaxyCore GC6153 sensor, and a 2 MP GalaxyCore GC02M1B depth sensor.

For selfies, it comes with a 16 MP Samsung S5K3P9SP04 sensor.

Battery and Pricing

The phone is fueled by a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It is currently available for sale and costs $175 for the base variant.

Specifications