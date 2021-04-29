Babar Azam Achieves Another Landmark, This Time on Social Media

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has been one of the most consistent performers in cricket over the past few years.

His terrific performances with the bat have led him to be known as one of the most highly ranked batsmen across all formats. He is currently ranked number six in Test cricket, number three in T20Is, and is the new number one ODI batsman in the world.

Amidst all this, Babar has accomplished yet another feat off the pitch, amassing more than 2 million followers on Twitter. Following this achievement, Babar has joined a stellar list of some of the most popular national cricketers currently active on social media.

ALSO READ

PSL Has Finally Fulfilled My Life-Long Dream: Usman Khawaja

Babar has been in tremendous form these days, managing to break two world records in as little as 5 days due to his exceptional display in the ODI and T20I series against South Africa.

Babar Azam first dethroned India’s Virat Kohli, becoming the top ODI batsman in the world by topping the ICC’s rankings, and then became the quickest player to score 2,000 T20I runs in just 52 innings.